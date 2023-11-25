Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos Announce Pregnancy in IG Photo

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Throwing four touchdowns in a 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders was only the second-best thing that happened to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this holiday weekend.

Sarah Jane Ramos, Prescott's girlfriend, announced on Instagram she's pregnant with the couple's first child.

Ramos posted images on her Instagram Story from AT&T Stadium during Thursday's game. She has been at several Cowboys home games throughout the season.

Prescott is in the midst of arguably the best season of his career. The two-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes and ranks second with a 70.0 completion percentage.

During the Cowboys' three-game winning streak, Prescott has thrown for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns.