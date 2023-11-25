X

NFL

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos Announce Pregnancy in IG Photo

    Adam WellsNovember 25, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Throwing four touchdowns in a 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders was only the second-best thing that happened to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this holiday weekend.

    Sarah Jane Ramos, Prescott's girlfriend, announced on Instagram she's pregnant with the couple's first child.

    Hailey Sutton @_HaileySutton

    Breaking news: Dak's gonna be a girl dad 🥹♥️<br><br>(courtesy of Sarah Jane's IG) <a href="https://t.co/0bZaCQljSw">pic.twitter.com/0bZaCQljSw</a>

    Ramos posted images on her Instagram Story from AT&T Stadium during Thursday's game. She has been at several Cowboys home games throughout the season.

    Prescott is in the midst of arguably the best season of his career. The two-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes and ranks second with a 70.0 completion percentage.

    During the Cowboys' three-game winning streak, Prescott has thrown for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns.

    Dallas' 8-3 record is tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions for the second-best mark in the NFC. It trails the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) by two games in the loss column.

