Report: Ohio State's Ryan Day Eyed for Texas A&M HC Opening to Replace Jimbo Fisher

Report: Ohio State's Ryan Day Eyed for Texas A&M HC Opening to Replace Jimbo FisherNovember 25, 2023
Ahead of Ohio State's showdown with Michigan on Saturday, Ryan Day's name has popped up as a potential option to become Texas A&M's new head coach.
On Big Noon Kickoff, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports said the Aggies are "optimistic" about Day at least being willing to speak with them if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan.
Big Noon Kickoff @BNKonFOX
"The Aggies I think are optimistic that if they don't win The Game, that Ryan Day might be open to their pitch."<a href="https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BruceFeldmanCFB</a> shares the latest on both Texas A&M and Michigan State's Head Coach search ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/7uYuoKVWal">pic.twitter.com/7uYuoKVWal</a>
