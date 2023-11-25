Tim Boyle to Start for Jets vs. Falcons over Zach Wilson, HC Robert Saleh Says

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Despite a lackluster first start in a 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday, the New York Jets are sticking with Tim Boyle as their quarterback for at least one more game.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Saturday that Boyle will start over Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.

After watching the offense flounder for 10 games with Wilson under center, Saleh finally made a change in the third quarter of last week's 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Boyle finished that game and was named the starter for the Black Friday matchup with the Dolphins. He was cited as having "unbelievable knowledge of the system" by offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett going into his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old went 27-of-38 for 179 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against Miami.

One of Boyle's interceptions was on a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the second quarter that Dolphins safety Jevon Holland returned 99 yards for a touchdown.

Even though Boyle's stats from the game didn't do much to inspire confidence, New York's 13 points scored were its most since a 13-10 overtime win over the New York Giants on Oct. 29.

Granted, six points against the Dolphins were from the defense when Brandin Echols picked off Tua Tagovailoa and returned it for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The last time New York's offense scored at least two touchdowns in a game was a 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

It's unclear at this point if Saleh is going to shake up the depth chart behind Boyle. Wilson was demoted to the No. 3 quarterback behind Siemian, who had been on the practice squad since Sept. 26, against the Dolphins.

Aaron Rodgers continues to insist he will play again this season, with Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reporting on Thursday the four-time MVP wants to come back regardless of New York's record "to show he can come back from that Achilles tear faster than pretty much any quarterback ever."