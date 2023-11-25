Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning, Texas' Dominance Have Fans Hyped After Win vs. Texas Tech

Tim Warner/Getty Images

With a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, Texas made a statement in their final regular season game as a member of the Big 12.

The Longhorns came out and laid the smack down on Texas Tech on Friday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in a 57-7 win, showing everybody why they should be included in the top four when the committee makes their final ranking.

Texas managed to do it without an incredible performance from quarterback Quinn Ewers, who ended the night with 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception. They even managed to get reps for highly-touted freshman Arch Manning as well as third string signal caller Xavier Worthy thanks to the huge lead.

Where the Longhorns did most of their damage was in the running game. They had 302 yards rushing compared to just 110 for the Red Raiders. They were led by sophomore Jaydon Blue, who had 121 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.

Texas dominated in all phases of the game as its defense got three interceptions and it even had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

It's the type of performance that inspires confidence for the program moving forward, no matter the outcome from the next rankings. And it was quite the way out to close out a part of Texas' Big 12 chapter.

And fans were calling for the committee to give them a shot at the national title.