    Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning, Texas' Dominance Have Fans Hyped After Win vs. Texas Tech

    Francisco RosaNovember 25, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    With a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, Texas made a statement in their final regular season game as a member of the Big 12.

    The Longhorns came out and laid the smack down on Texas Tech on Friday night at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in a 57-7 win, showing everybody why they should be included in the top four when the committee makes their final ranking.

    Texas managed to do it without an incredible performance from quarterback Quinn Ewers, who ended the night with 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception. They even managed to get reps for highly-touted freshman Arch Manning as well as third string signal caller Xavier Worthy thanks to the huge lead.

    Where the Longhorns did most of their damage was in the running game. They had 302 yards rushing compared to just 110 for the Red Raiders. They were led by sophomore Jaydon Blue, who had 121 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.

    Texas dominated in all phases of the game as its defense got three interceptions and it even had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

    It's the type of performance that inspires confidence for the program moving forward, no matter the outcome from the next rankings. And it was quite the way out to close out a part of Texas' Big 12 chapter.

    And fans were calling for the committee to give them a shot at the national title.

    Texas Longhorns @TexasLonghorns

    TEXAS‼️🤘<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/f1gh4M0bMk">pic.twitter.com/f1gh4M0bMk</a>

    Joshua Koch_Humble ISD @jokoch09

    Texas Longhorns have a legit case for the College Football Playoff if they win the Big 12 Championship next week. Legit Case. <br><br>SOS is No. 9, beat No. 3 Alabama and on and on.

    2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers @HaydenVassar

    Texas better be in the college football playoff or ima swing on the entire committee.

    Dillon Schuler @AD_Schuler

    Oregon was trailing Texas Tech 27-18 in the 4th and barely won. Texas is up 36-7 in the 3rd and about to add on. Common opponents should definitely weigh in towards the NCAA college football playoff. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackFriday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackFriday</a>

    Hook'em Headlines @HookemHeadlines

    Arch Manning takes over for Quinn Ewers.

    eric 👑🏴‍☠️ @firefisteric

    Texas is winning 50-7 and Quinn Ewers only had 1 passing TD <a href="https://t.co/bWUgzJUaUZ">https://t.co/bWUgzJUaUZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/XnfLLpEkIq">pic.twitter.com/XnfLLpEkIq</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Arch Manning makes his Texas debut 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/oXxu62M8Vv">pic.twitter.com/oXxu62M8Vv</a>

    Longhorn Republic @LonghornPod

    Them: Texas could use some style points against a common opponent. <br><br>Texas: <a href="https://t.co/EAT0Nx7sGw">pic.twitter.com/EAT0Nx7sGw</a>

    Unnecessary Roughness @UnnecRoughness

    Texas Tech is in SHAMBLES <a href="https://twitter.com/UTBarstool?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UTBarstool</a> <a href="https://t.co/aBsA9bvReq">pic.twitter.com/aBsA9bvReq</a>

    Texas Owns Bama (8-2) @Doc_Texas

    Tre Wisner, Jaydon Blue, Savion Red, CJ Baxter, Jonathan Brooks all in the same room 🥹🤘🏾 <a href="https://t.co/5eVZiLVSYr">pic.twitter.com/5eVZiLVSYr</a>

    Occupy LF @OccupyLF

    Texas Tech, you wanna talk about it?<br><br>LMAOOOOOOOOOO!!!!<br><br>Cactus power. 🌵 <a href="https://t.co/7akZEi0Fm8">pic.twitter.com/7akZEi0Fm8</a>

    Texas Owns Bama (8-2) @Doc_Texas

    Sark restored the feeling. Texas getting rings in 23'. 🤘🏾

    Tarik D. LaCour @realscientistic

    Texas is blowing out Tech.<br><br>Oregon struggled with Tech.<br><br>Um committee…you watching this?

    Fancy Boots @TexasFancyBoots

    How bad is Texas beating Tech?<br><br>We brought in our third string QB<br><br>😏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/GOeUxAlUJl">pic.twitter.com/GOeUxAlUJl</a>

    HornSports @HornSports

    This is the way it should end. What an ass-kicking.<br><br>Texas should never play Texas Tech again unless they are matched up in a bowl game.<br><br>Good riddance.

    Now, Texas will be gearing up for the Big 12 Championship game next week. The outcome of Saturday's game between Oklahoma State and BYU will determine if the Longhorns will play the Cowboys or Oklahoma in that matchup.