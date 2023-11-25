Florida Legend Tim Tebow to Speak to Team Ahead of Season Finale vs. Florida State

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Florida Gators football icon Tim Tebow will speak with his former team prior to its in-state rivalry game against No. 5 Florida State on Saturday.

"I'm always open to always talking to the team," Tebow said on a Friday Zoom call, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

"I just would always want them to know first that it's never about me. Saturday isn't about me. It's about them.

"It's an amazing opportunity, and it's something that if they can harness three hours of excellence, they will have a chance to be one of the more remembered Gator teams because they get a chance to knock off an undefeated FSU team. That doesn't happen all the time."

Head coach Billy Napier asked Tebow to speak beforehand to the 5-6 Gators, who ended the season 3-5 in SEC play. A win at least makes them bowl-eligible, although it's been tough sledding for a team that has now lost four straight.

Florida, the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame will be honoring Tebow, a two-time national champion and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, in Gainesville after the first quarter, per Long.