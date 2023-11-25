Caitlin Clark Falls 1 Point Short of Tying Antoine Davis' Record for 30-Point Games

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark has a knack for making history with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

She most recently broke Kelsey Plum's record for the most 30-point games in Division I women's college basketball history with 39. However, following Friday night's win over Purdue Fort Wayne, Clark will have to wait at least one more game to reenter the history books.

Clark finished one-point short of matching Antoine Davis for the most such games in NCAA history.

She was on fire against the Mastodons, dropping 29 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field to go along with eight assists and three steals in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

It's only a matter of a time until Clark reaches the record as she is one of the most prolific scorers in the history of college hoops.

As for Davis, he wrapped up his career at Detroit Mercy ranked No. 2 on the NCAA's All-Time scoring list with 3,664 points—just three points shy of Pete Maravich's record of 3,667.