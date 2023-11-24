Jets' Robert Saleh: 'No Consideration' to OC Nathaniel Hackett Not Calling Plays

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Following yet another lackluster offensive performance Friday in a 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed that he is not considering taking play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

"No. There's no consideration," Saleh said in his postgame press conference via SNY's Connor Hughes.

Hackett is in his first season as the Jets' offensive coordinator after being fired during his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Now, while the Jets have scored a combined 19 points over the past two games and have scored more than 20 points in a game just twice all season, Hackett has been working under less than ideal circumstances.

For starters, he loss starting quarterback and four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers—who he worked with back in Green Bay—in the season opener. Since then he's had to deal with subpar quarterback play, whether that be Zach Wilson—who's been benched—or most recently, Tim Boyle.

Boyle had his first start Friday and threw for 179 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

So, while the offense isn't going to get better down the stretch of the season as New York falls further and further away from playoff contention, it'd be unfair to strip Hackett of his duties until he can prove what he's capable of with full perssonel.