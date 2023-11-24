Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby on Mississippi State Rumors: 'Time and a Place for All That'November 24, 2023
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
After his team's 69-45 win over TCU on Friday, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby declined to address his candidacy for Mississippi State's vacant head coaching job.
The 39-year-old Lebby is finishing his second season as OU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He previously coached Ole Miss in the same capacities in 2020 and 2021.
