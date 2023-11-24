X

    Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby on Mississippi State Rumors: 'Time and a Place for All That'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 24, 2023

    LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
    John E. Moore III/Getty Images

    After his team's 69-45 win over TCU on Friday, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby declined to address his candidacy for Mississippi State's vacant head coaching job.

    George Stoia III @GeorgeStoia

    Jeff Lebby on the Mississippi State rumors: "To me, there's a time and place for all that… We're focused on the now… We'll see about that." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sooners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sooners</a>

    Eli Lederman @ByEliLederman

    Jeff Lebby says his focus was on today's game and that there's "a time and place" when asked about links to the Mississippi State HC job: <a href="https://t.co/HJ1FZ3Raw8">pic.twitter.com/HJ1FZ3Raw8</a>

    The 39-year-old Lebby is finishing his second season as OU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He previously coached Ole Miss in the same capacities in 2020 and 2021.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

