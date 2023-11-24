FIFA to Investigate Fan Violence at Brazil vs. Argentina 2026 World Cup Qualifier

Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

FIFA has opened an investigation into fan violence that delayed the start of Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

World soccer's governing body has charged the Argentina football federation with crowd disturbances and the late kickoff and has also charged the Brazilian federation with failures of managing security at a game it organized.

Tuesday's game started 27 minutes late after brawls broke out among fans in the stands shortly after the national anthems were played. Pieces of seats and other objects were thrown during the fights, and at least one fan was left bleeding from his head, per Mauricio Savarese of the Associated Press.

Police had to use batons to break up the fights and when Argentina returned to the field for the start of the game, officers surrounded the country's fans as they cheered on their team to victory.

Col. Vagner Ferreira blamed the game's organizers for what occurred prior to kickoff.

"Every action demands a reaction. There is a history of confrontation here. At first we spoke to them. Then, we had to use our batons. There was no lethal force involved, no rubber bullets, no tear gas. This was a very technical approach," Ferreira told TV channel SporTV.

Argentina went on to win the game 1-0 on a goal from Nicolás Otamendi in the 63rd minute and is now firmly atop the South American World Cup qualifying standings with 15 points. Brazil is sixth with seven points.

Both Brazil and Argentina will return to World Cup qualifying action in September 2024. Argentina will host Chile and Brazil will host Ecuador.