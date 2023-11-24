Commanders DC Jack Del Rio Fired by Ron Rivera After Blowout Loss to Cowboys

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Amid questions about Ron Rivera's status with the Washington Commanders, it turns out defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was among the first two members of the coaching staff to be fired.

Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer were fired on Friday after a 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the moves. Rapoport noted Rivera will "likely" handle play-calling duties going forward.

There was speculation that Rivera might be fired if the Commanders suffered a blowout loss to the Cowboys.

Rapoport reported on Thursday morning "the goal" for Washington's new ownership group, led by Josh Harris, has always been to give Rivera the entire season before making any decisions about the future.

Speaking to reporters after the Cowboys' game, Rivera downplayed any concerns about his job status. He also said he was "not going to get into any of that stuff" when asked about potential changes to his staff.

The firing of Del Rio and Vieselmeyer come amid season-long struggles for Washington's defense. Expectations were pretty high for that unit coming into the year after ranking third in yards allowed and seventh in points allowed per game last season.

Unfortunately, that group has fallen off a cliff through 12 games this season. They are allowing the most points (29.2) and fourth-most yards (377.7) per game in the NFL.

Washington's front office didn't make things easier on the defense by trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young prior to the trade deadline last month.

Del Rio and Vieselmeyer were hired by Rivera in January 2020. The team made the playoffs in Rivera's first season on the strength of a defense that allowed the fourth-fewest points per game.

The Commanders have allowed at least 29 points in each of their last three games. They have allowed at least 350 yards in nine of 12 games, including 431 to the Cowboys on Thursday.