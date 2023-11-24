ESPN College Gameday 2023: Week 13 Location Hosts, TV Schedule and Predictions

Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The ESPN College Gameday crew will be on hand Saturday for the biggest game of this football season as they head to Ann Arbor for the showdown between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Which team will cash their ticket to the Big Ten Championship game and, more than likely, a spot in the College Football Playoffs?

Find out with this preview and prediction for the hotly anticipated showdown, as well as when you can check out all of the Gameday coverage.

Location: Ferry Field on the University of Michigan campus

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Panel: Reece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee

The Ohio State defense was the difference in last year's rivalry game against Michigan, failing to stop the Wolverines' passing game as JJ McCarthy carved them up, hitting big pass plays and leading his team to victory.

The Buckeyes defense has been better this season, a reflection of coordinator Jim Knowles' willingness to change. Ohio State has given up more yardage than Michigan but their 3.99 yards per play and 252.9 per game are both better than the Wolverines.

Offensively, the away team will look to lean on running back TreVeyon Henderson, who has been extraordinary for the Buckeyes since returning from injury. The elusive back has accumulated 499 yards and scored five times since his return to the field on October 28 against Wisconsin.

If he can take some pressure off of first-year starter Kyle McCord, especially against the nation's No. 1 defense, the Buckeyes will have a chance to pull off the upset.

For Michigan, it will be up to the Wolverines to contain Marvin Harrison Jr. on defense and prevent him from taking over the game, as he has so often this season. If they can do that and McCarthy can hit those down-the-field passes that he has frankly not had to as much this season, Michigan will score the biggest win of their season.

The wildcard will be Jim Harbaugh and how much his influence will be missed on the sideline as he continues to serve a suspension for Michigan's sign-stealing scandal. How much will his team miss his decision-making and overall presence on the field level in the biggest game of their season, especially as McCarthy has not played as well as he had with his head coach nearby?

More than expected.

Ohio State has a chip on its shoulder after losing to their hated rivals a season ago and being jumped in the rankings by the Wolverines this year. Look for Ryan Day to silence critics of his 1-2 record against Michigan and coach one of the best games of his career en route to a victory.