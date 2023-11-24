Cowboys' Dak Prescott Draws NFL MVP Buzz from Fans With 4 TDs in Win vs. Commanders

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Don't look now, but the Dallas Cowboys are rounding into form.

Dallas extended its winning streak to three with a commanding 45-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Thursday's NFC East showdown at AT&T Stadium. The victors are now 8-3 on the season and still within striking distance of the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles atop the division.

Dak Prescott got off to a quick start and didn't look back on his way to 22-of-32 passing for 331 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Tony Pollard scored a touchdown on the ground, and the Cowboys' defense overwhelmed the Commanders with four sacks and a pick-six from DaRon Bland.

It was Bland's fifth pick-six of the season, which is an NFL record.

Yet it was the quarterback who drew plenty of praise and some MVP calls from social media:

Prescott was firmly under the spotlight entering the game considering he has been playing at such a high level. He accounted for 13 touchdown passes to two interceptions in the previous four games as the Cowboys further solidified their spot in the playoff picture.

It was more of the same in the first half on Thursday with touchdown passes to Rico Dowdle and Brandin Cooks.

Even when the Commanders seized some momentum with a touchdown drive of their own, Prescott found Jalen Brooks and Jalen Tolbert on long passes to set up the Pollard touchdown shortly before halftime.

It wasn't always pretty as both offenses stalled at times in the third quarter, but the Cowboys' defense had its moments with multiple fourth-down stops, a Micah Parsons sack and overall stifling play. The space that was there for Washington in the first half was missing, and the defense made sure there would be no comeback.

Bland also had the late pick-six, but the offense got in on the fun again with touchdown passes from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin as Dallas pulled away in convincing fashion.