MLB Rumors: Yankees Eyeing Jordan Montgomery, Frankie Montas Amid Yamamoto Buzz

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will likely look towards solidifying pitching depth this offseason and it appears some familiar faces could be in the mix.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Yankees have looked into pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Frankie Montas in addition to Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Montas was acquired by the Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline but only made one start in 2023 after missing a majority of the season with a shoulder injury. Montgomery spent the first six seasons of his career in the Bronx before being dealt in a separate trade at the 2022 deadline.

Yamamoto is likely the top target as the 25-year-old is considered to be one of the best arms available in free agency. However, the Yankees will have significant competition for him as the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and others have been linked to him.

Montgomery's familiarity in the Bronx would be a plus, as he pitched in 98 games for the team and had a 3.94 ERA in his time with the team. His breakout performance in the 2023 MLB playoffs which saw him help the Texas Rangers win their first World Series has upped his notoriety, but a reunion with the team could be very desirable for both sides.

The Yankees acquired Montas with high expectations but his limited time with the team makes him more of an unknown. He made nine appearances for the team with eight starts and had a 6.50 ERA with the team. Still, he was solid in six seasons with the Oakland Athletics and his familiarity with the Yankee organization would certainly give him a leg up on other similar starters.