Kamron Mikell Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado; Joins Travis Hunter as 2-Way Player

Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have their next two-way star heading to Boulder for the 2024 season.

Kamron Mickell, a four-star athlete out of Georgia, officially committed to the Buffaloes Thursday. He became the 10th player to officially sign with Colorado in the Class of 2024 and the recruiting class is currently ranked No. 60 in the nation, per 247 Sports.

Mickell is a two-way athlete and the Buffaloes currently have two-way star Travis Hunter in the fold. Mickell has played quarterback, running back and cornerback in his time at Statesboro High School.

Mickell is ranked as the No. 79 overall player, No. 4 athlete and the No. 19 player from Georgia in the Class of 2024. He possesses a 6'1", 180-lb frame and had 31 total offers. He chose Colorado over schools like Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Hunter has been a sensation for the Buffaloes in 2023, with 49 receptions for 614 yards and four touchdowns in eight games on offense while also registering 27 tackles and making three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

Hunter had been rated as the No. 1 player in the nation for the Class of 2022 and came to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season alongside Sanders, who he originally committed to when the coach was at Jackson State.