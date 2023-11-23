Wolves' Anthony Edwards Feels He Could Be 1st Athlete to Play in Both NBA and NFL

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards suggested this week that he would like to become the first athlete to ever play in both the NBA and NFL.

During an appearance on Open Thoughts with Marco Summers (h/t ESPN), Edwards said, "I think I might be the first one," when asked about the possibility of playing both basketball and football at the highest level.

Edwards said he's "gonna try" to make history as an NBA and NFL player, but he made it clear that his focus is entirely on accomplishing his goals in the NBA first.

The 22-year-old star noted that he has to "handle his business in the NBA" before adding: "As a team, [the] Minnesota [Timberwolves] organization, we want to win a championship. After that, we'll figure that out."

Edwards was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft after starring at the University of Georgia, but according to ESPN, he was one of the top Pop Warner running backs in the nation before focusing entirely on basketball.

The decision has paid dividends for Edwards thus far, as he has quickly developed into one of the NBA's best players.

Last season, Edwards helped the T-Wolves reach the playoffs and he was named an All-Star for the first time, as he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Edwards has arguably been even better in 14 games so far this season, averaging 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals, while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.