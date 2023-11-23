X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Giannis Responds 'No' When Asked to Explain Heated Exchange with Bucks HC Griffin

    Francisco RosaNovember 23, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 22: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks disputes being substituted out of the game with Head Coach Adrian Griffin during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 22, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bucks 119-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Wednesday night's marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics already had the basketball world's attention as two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference battled it out.

    But it piqued the public's curiosity as Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to get into a dispute with coach Adrian Griffin on the sideline during the second half of Milwaukee's 119-116 loss.

    The two-time league MVP revealed next to nothing when asked to explain the exchange postgame.

    "No," Antetokounmpo said via ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

    The incident occurred with just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter, following a carrying call on Antetokounmpo. At that point, Griffin was preparing to bring in Bobby Portis to replace Milwaukee's superstar.

    Initially, Antetokounmpo shook his head before heading to the scorer's table and having an extended conversation with Griffin. He went back in at the next dead ball.

    Griffin was a bit more revealing during his press conference, but not by much. He downplayed it to the simple fact that Antetokounmpo didn't want to come out of the game at that point.

    "He wanted to stay in, I wanted to give him a breather. That's all it was," Griffin said, per Bontemps. "And then I told him to stay at the table for one possession, and he got right back out there."

    Giannis Responds 'No' When Asked to Explain Heated Exchange with Bucks HC Griffin
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Despite being 10-5, tied for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, it hasn't been an easy transition for Adrian Griffin in his first year at the helm, despite all the talent at his disposal.

    While their offense is great, ranked fourth in points per game, the Bucks defense has left much to be desired—22nd in defensive rating. And that was evident as they fell behind by 21 points against Boston before making it a much closer game in the fourth quarter.