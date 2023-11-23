Report: Jedd Fisch, Lance Leipold 'in the Mix' to Replace Mel Tucker as MSU HC

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Michigan State's search of its next head football coach in place of the fired Mel Tucker is "expected to conclude within the next week or two," per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, who mentioned that Arizona's Jedd Fisch and Kansas' Lance Leipold are among those "in the mix."

"The search for a new football coach is expected to conclude within the next week or two, an effort that has prioritized candidates with head coaching experience. Among the names believed to still be in the mix are Oregon State's Jonathan Smith, Kansas' Lance Leipold, Arizona's Jedd Fisch and Toledo's Jason Candle, per industry sources. The school always planned to hire a new president first, and that process appears to be wrapping up, with North Carolina chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz the last remaining finalist."

The new coach will take over a program that has gone just 4-7 this season (2-6 in Big Ten) and 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten) the year before. The Spartans wrap up the 2023 campaign Friday against Penn State.

John Brice of Football Scoop has previously reported that MSU's top choice is Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, who led the Beavers to an 8-3 record and a No. 16 spot in the latest CFP rankings.

The 44-year-old, who served as OSU's quarterback from 1998-2001, has been its head coach since 2018. Last year resulted in a 10-win season and a No. 17 spot in the final polls.

The rest of the reported group in the mix sports solid resumes as well.

The 47-year-old Fisch has led Arizona from a 1-11 record in 2021, his first season with the Wildcats, to an 8-3 mark (5-2 Pac-12) this year. Arizona is currently 15th in the CFP rankings.

Fisch also has NFL experience, most recently working for the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and 2019 as an assistant and for the New England Patriots in 2020 as a quarterbacks coach. He also was the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014.

The 59-year-old Leipold has found great success wherever he's gone. From 2007-2014, he guided Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater to five national championships. From 2015-2020, he guided Buffalo to a 10-win season (2018) and a No. 25 Associated Press poll finish (2020). Now he'd led a previously moribund Kansas program to a guaranteed winning record (7-4 currently) in 2023 after KU hadn't had one since 2008.

Jason Candle, 44, has been with Toledo since 2009 and got the promotion to head coach in 2016. The Rockets have gone 64-33 under Candle, including a 10-1 record this season. Toledo also won the MAC in 2017 and 2022.