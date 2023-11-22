Micah Parsons, Jalen Ramsey Headline Madden 24 Player Ratings Update After Week 11

Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons is one step closer to adding another accolade to his storied career.

In the latest batch of ratings updates for Madden NFL 24, Parsons received a one-point boost to an overall rating of 98, putting him just outside of the exclusive 99 Club. If he keeps playing like he did on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, it won't be long before he becomes the seventh player this season to earn the distinction of a 99 rating.

Parsons was a one-man wrecking crew in Dallas' 33-10 victory, totaling six tackles with 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. It was his fourth straight game with a sack as he continues his march toward contending for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Not far behind Parsons in this week's ratings updates was Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who received a one-point boost up to a 97 overall and is now the top-rated cornerback in the game:

Playing in just his third game of the season after spending the first seven weeks on injured reserve with a knee injury, Ramsey recorded two interceptions against the Las Vegas Raiders, the second of which came in the end zone with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to seal a 20-13 victory for Miami. In addition to the ratings boost, he also earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.

Elsewhere in the ratings updates, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb received a one-point bump to a 95, while Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp lost a point and is down to a 94. New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is also heading in the wrong direction, as he's down one point to a 93.