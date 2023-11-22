X

    Report: Phil Mickelson Says Jon Rahm Signing LIV Golf Contract is 'Done Deal'

    Doric SamNovember 22, 2023

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 19: Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 14th hole during Day Four of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 19, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
    Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

    It sounds like another top golfer may be departing the PGA Tour in favor of LIV Golf.

    According to golf insider Alan Shipnuck, Phil Mickelson "has been telling folks" in recent days that 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm signing with LIV is a "done deal."

