Report: Phil Mickelson Says Jon Rahm Signing LIV Golf Contract is 'Done Deal'November 22, 2023
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
It sounds like another top golfer may be departing the PGA Tour in favor of LIV Golf.
According to golf insider Alan Shipnuck, Phil Mickelson "has been telling folks" in recent days that 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm signing with LIV is a "done deal."
