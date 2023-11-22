Fantasy Alert: Packers' Aaron Jones Out vs. Lions with Knee Injury; AJ Dillon Active

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers aren't operating at full strength entering Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Aaron Jones has been ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. However, AJ Dillon is active, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and is considered week to week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

The 28-year-old injured his left knee in the first half of Sunday's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that the veteran wasn't expected to be placed on injured reserve, meaning the team anticipates he'll miss less than four games.

"Very relieved that it's not anything long term," LaFleur said. "We'll just kind of work through that."

Jones previously missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. In seven games, he has rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 66 carries, in addition to catching 19 passes for 169 yards and one score.

Dillon has been limited in each of Green Bay's last two practices with a groin ailment, but he will be the team's lead running back in the wake of Jones' injury.

The 25-year-old has appeared in each of Green Bay's 10 games this season, rushing for 405 yards and one touchdown on 117 carries, in addition to catching 16 passes for 146 yards.

If Dillon misses time against the Lions, Patrick Taylor and James Robinson would be the next men up in the backfield. Taylor has appeared in just four games and Robinson hasn't played at all.