Kyren Williams Designated for Return by Rams; Missed Last 4 Games with Ankle Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Rams attempt to make a push for the playoffs, the offense could be getting a boost from Kyren Williams very soon.

The Rams announced on Wednesday that Williams has been designated for return after missing the past four games with an ankle injury.

Williams suffered a sprained ankle in the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 15. He was placed on injured reserve six days later, ensuring that he would miss at least four games.

Los Angeles has been shorthanded in the backfield for most of the season. Ronnie Rivers was placed on IR around the same time as Williams due to a sprained PCL.

Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson have split most of the reps for the Rams over the past four games.

Henderson, who had 215 yards from scrimmage on 56 touches, was waived on Tuesday. The move came after head coach Sean McVay told reporters they were expecting to get Williams back in Week 12.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2022, Williams was having a breakout season before the ankle injury. He has 561 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns on 110 touches in six games.

Despite missing the past four games, Williams still leads the team in total touchdowns and ranks second in yards from scrimmage. His 456 rushing yards are 241 more than anyone else on the roster (Freeman: 215).

The Rams snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a 17-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Their 4-6 record isn't impressive, but they are only 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings for the final playoff spot in the NFC.