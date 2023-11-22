Chiefs' Travis Kelce Says He's 'Not Playing My Best' Right Now: 'It's Pissing Me Off'

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn't happy with the standard he's setting on the field right now.

On the newest episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, he talked about Kansas City's 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, a game that saw him catch seven passes for 44 yards and a touchdown as well as lose a fumble in the fourth quarter.

"It's just—obviously my turnover. Turnovers are killing us," Kelce said at the 36:45 mark. "Penalties are absolutely killing us. I had one of both. I had a holding penalty and a drop and a fumble. I'm not playing my best football right now. It's pissing me off every f--king time I go out there. But as a unit, we're still together. And that's all that f--king matters. Nobody's pointing fingers. ... We're still a tight-knit group."

Kelce's production in 2023 matches what he has delivered across much of his career. Through nine starts, he has 64 receptions, 641 yards and five scores, and his 79 percent catch rate is on pace to be a personal high, per Pro Football Reference.

A level of frustration is understandable after falling short in such a highly anticipated contest, though.

Kelce's turnover didn't determine the outcome, but it was undoubtedly costly for the Chiefs, who had gotten into the red zone and were poised to add to their three-point lead.

That also added to what has been a persistent problem for the Chiefs. They have a minus-five turnover margin thanks to 19 giveaways, which are the fifth-most in the NFL.