Ravens' Lamar Jackson Is 'Evolving' as Leader After Contract Extension, Insiders Say

Lamar Jackson continues to deliver on the field after signing his five-year, $260 million contract, and the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is stepping up off it as well.

A Ravens source added the 2019 NFL MVP is "evolving" and communicating better with those inside the team.

Replacing Greg Roman with Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator appears to have had the intended effect as well, per Fowler:

"People with the Ravens, however, have noticed Jackson's personality coming out more with the new offense. He has been more aggressive checking into plays he likes, which helps coaches discover more about him and his preferences. The new offense is up nearly 33 yards per game from last season, which Baltimore hopes gives it a new edge come playoff time. One area Jackson must address before then: cleaner fourth-quarter play. Since the 2021 season, he leads all quarterbacks in fourth quarter or overtime turnovers (12)."

Jackson continues to be a dynamic threat on the ground. Through 11 games, he has run for 535 yards and five touchdowns. But his 48.6 yards per game are on pace to be his lowest since becoming the full-time starter in 2019.

The Ravens are leaning on the 26-year-old's arm, and he's proceeding to have one of the better passing seasons of his career. He has thrown for 2,441 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 69.5 percent completion rate is a personal best, and his 100.1 QB rating is its highest since his MVP campaign.

Jackson and Baltimore went on a roller-coaster ride in the offseason as each side dug in its heels at the negotiating table. The two-time Pro Bowler requested a trade, and his playing status for 2023 even became a question mark.