Lamar Jackson Rumors: 'No One Truly Knows' If Ravens QB 'Will Even Play' in 2023

G Fiume/Getty Images

While appearing on SportsCenter on Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the relationship between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson is so rocky that it's not clear whether the quarterback will suit up at all in 2023.

"The feeling there in Baltimore is that the relationship with Lamar Jackson is tenuous at best, and no one truly knows whether he's going to sign that tag or even play this year," Fowler said. "Nothing is a slam dunk right now, so Baltimore has to think of its options."

This comes nearly two weeks after he announced he requested a trade.

Jackson, 26, had the non-exclusive franchise tag applied to him on March 7, which has led to the relationship between the two parties becoming tenuous. The 2019 league MVP has, of course, not signed the tender yet.

It's still unclear whether he will do so if he doesn't sign an offer sheet with another team or the Ravens don't trade him. If he doesn't sign the tender by Nov. 14, he'll have to sit out the rest of the season, which isn't out of the question.

With all this uncertainty, the Ravens are exploring contingencies at the position. Their depth chart includes Tyler Huntley, who has gone 3-5 as a starter with the team, and Anthony Brown.

While appearing on Get Up on Friday morning, Fowler reported that Baltimore went after Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett to add to its quarterback depth in free agency. The two veterans signed with the Buccaneers and Commanders, respectively.

General manager Eric DeCosta said that the team would consider taking a signal-caller in the first round, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. The team has the No. 22 pick.