Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens in 'Full Contingency Mode' at QB ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly heavily considering other quarterback options leading up to the 2023 NFL draft in case they are unable to lock in Lamar Jackson for 2023 and beyond.

During an appearance Friday morning on Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the Ravens are in "full contingency mode" at quarterback and are "looking at basically the full spectrum of quarterbacks in this draft."

Last month, the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning he can negotiate with other teams. If Jackson signs an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens can either match it or decline it and receive two first-round picks from the team that signs Jackson.

Jackson has made it clear that he no longer wants to play for the Ravens, as he recently divulged that he requested a trade at the start of March.

