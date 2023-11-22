Lakers' LeBron James Becomes 1st Player in NBA History With 39,000 Career Points

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

39,000 point club, table for one.

LeBron James surpassed 39,000 points for his incredible career during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. The Los Angeles Lakers star entered the contest with 38,995 points and needed just five to reach the mark.

The King surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points during a February game against the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

It was another accomplishment in a career that includes four championships, four NBA Finals MVPs, four league MVPs, 19 All-NBA selections, six All-Defensive selections and 19 All-Star nods.

Perhaps the most notable thing is he isn't even known as a pure scorer and still has more points than anyone in history. The 40,000 point club will be the next accomplishment, and there is no reason to think he won't get there given his unmatched durability and ability to impact the game even in his 21st season at 38 years old.

He entered Tuesday's contest averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season and looks well on his way to another All-Star game and perhaps All-NBA choice.

The accomplishments are one thing for the future Hall of Famer, but he is surely only focused on adding another ring to his resume.

After all, James is discussed alongside Michael Jordan, Abdul-Jabbar and others in debates about the best players in the history of the game, and winning a fifth ring would only bolster arguments in his favor when he does eventually retire.

But the durability and longevity he continues to show also means there will be plenty of categories where he has cleared the rest of his peers and everyone else who has played the game.