    Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 1

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins walks on the field during warm ups prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images)
    Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images

    Mike McDaniel knows how to command a room.

    Even if it's filled with cameras.

    "Hard Knocks starts today, and I'm actually convinced I'm fired up about it," McDaniel said.

    "It's a heavy burden on a lot of people. Big paychecks, OK, in this room, it's a burden on you. But I refuse to do this job and not give you guys my authentic self. I'm not going to change, I will not. We work too hard, and this is part of our journey. We're going to have people document this whole season. Awesome. I'm not f------ changing. OK, nor do you guys have to."

    That speech from the leader of the Dolphins is how the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins started Tuesday.

    NFL Films @NFLFilms

    Mike McDaniel the motivator 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> with the <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> premieres tonight 9pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a><a href="https://t.co/DtpGZfZtle">pic.twitter.com/DtpGZfZtle</a>

    David Triana @davidtriana_

    Getting uncensored Mike McDaniel is the best <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a>

    The Phinsider @thephinsider

    Hard Knocks starts off with Mike McDaniel telling the team Hard Knocks is a burden. <br><br>But, he explains, "I'm not fucking changing...I refuse to have our journey tainted by that shit."<br><br>That's one way to start the show.

    Bobby Shouse @B_Shousejr

    Mike Mcdaniel cussing like crazy 😂😂😂

    XavienHowardBuner @XavienBuner

    Mike McDaniel standing on business

    Dan Bean Sports @DanBeanSports

    Mike McDaniel rules <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    It set a fitting tone, as the Dolphins are under quite the spotlight this season as the AFC East leaders with a 7-3 record. Tyreek Hill might be the best non-quarterabck in the league, Tua Tagovailoa is an MVP candidate and anything short of a deep playoff run would be a disappointment at this point.

    That quarterback-receiver combination unsurprisingly was one of the focal points of the episode with Hill blowing past defenders in practice, draining outside shots on the team's basketball hoop and talking about how much he loves Tagovailoa.

    David Furones @DavidFurones_

    On top of everything else, Tyreek Hill has a jump shot. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Tom Ernisse @DolphinsTalkTom

    On Tyreek's TD, McDaniel said "got it" before the ball was snapped 🤑 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a>

    Al Butler @ALaboutSports

    Tyreek Hill touchdowns are so inevitable that referees tell him no peace signs in pregame.

    Al Butler @ALaboutSports

    Tyreek Hill on Hard Knocks, when asked about Tua: "I'm gonna stand by my statement, the guy is the most accurate quarterback in the league. He never backs down from anything. The guy isn't scared of nothing…He's a dawg."

    And when Tagovailoa wasn't joking about people thinking he looks like Drake, throwing no-look dimes in practice and talking about how the team's swagger starts with McDaniel, he was obsessively preparing for a matchup with Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders.

    David Furones @DavidFurones_

    Tua: "I think the swagger starts with the head man, the head man allowing everyone to be themselves." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HardKnocks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HardKnocks</a>

    Stephen M. Brown @SierraBravo26

    Watching hard knocks and 15 minutes in McDaniel, Tyreek, and Tua already coming off as the easiest dudes to root for

    Minifoo1 @alexbini1300

    Only 20 minutes on hard knocks episode and it making me love our QB even more! TUA IS HIM!

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    Hard Knocks<br>🏈 Tua is fired up about the QB room secret Santa<br>🏈 Mike McDaniel is going to come off as extremely likable<br>🏈 Terron Armstead is the Dad of the OL group and truly another coach <br>🏈 Scout team Dolphin wore Maxx Crosby's jersey and Tua asked him to grab, annoy him…

    The episode built toward that game against the Raiders, which the Dolphins won 20-13.

    It wasn't as pretty as the 70-point showing they had earlier in the season against the Denver Broncos, but they got the job done thanks in large part to 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown from Hill and a strong performance from the defense that included two incredible interceptions from Jalen Ramsey, one of which iced the victory.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/jalenramsey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalenramsey</a> is still that dude 🗜️ <a href="https://t.co/kOvaRJgCUj">pic.twitter.com/kOvaRJgCUj</a>

    And practicing for Crosby paid off, as his tendency to shove the quarterback and get in his face didn't throw Tagovailoa off his game as he threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

    It wouldn't be a Hard Knocks episode without some light-hearted moments, and there were plenty with the entire offensive line going out for dinner, coaches giving out cakes as a motivating tactic and Hill's family getting into the game from the stands until someone accidentally spilled food on his wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

    Regulators Podcast  @RegulatorsPod

    Imagine someone being like "Hey I saw you on Hard Knocks… Yea you spilled nachos all over Tyreek's wife…" 👀 <a href="https://t.co/VaPphmTqFy">pic.twitter.com/VaPphmTqFy</a>

    The Artist. A Captain. @CaptainOfArt

    Tyreek going to have his family in suites after that 💀

    Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley

    Mrs. Tyreek with the mustard bath in the stands!

    Those light-hearted moments will keep coming if the Dolphins win again on Friday against the New York Jets.