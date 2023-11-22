Dolphins HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2023: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 1

Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images

Mike McDaniel knows how to command a room.

Even if it's filled with cameras.

"Hard Knocks starts today, and I'm actually convinced I'm fired up about it," McDaniel said.

"It's a heavy burden on a lot of people. Big paychecks, OK, in this room, it's a burden on you. But I refuse to do this job and not give you guys my authentic self. I'm not going to change, I will not. We work too hard, and this is part of our journey. We're going to have people document this whole season. Awesome. I'm not f------ changing. OK, nor do you guys have to."

That speech from the leader of the Dolphins is how the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins started Tuesday.

It set a fitting tone, as the Dolphins are under quite the spotlight this season as the AFC East leaders with a 7-3 record. Tyreek Hill might be the best non-quarterabck in the league, Tua Tagovailoa is an MVP candidate and anything short of a deep playoff run would be a disappointment at this point.

That quarterback-receiver combination unsurprisingly was one of the focal points of the episode with Hill blowing past defenders in practice, draining outside shots on the team's basketball hoop and talking about how much he loves Tagovailoa.

And when Tagovailoa wasn't joking about people thinking he looks like Drake, throwing no-look dimes in practice and talking about how the team's swagger starts with McDaniel, he was obsessively preparing for a matchup with Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The episode built toward that game against the Raiders, which the Dolphins won 20-13.

It wasn't as pretty as the 70-point showing they had earlier in the season against the Denver Broncos, but they got the job done thanks in large part to 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown from Hill and a strong performance from the defense that included two incredible interceptions from Jalen Ramsey, one of which iced the victory.

And practicing for Crosby paid off, as his tendency to shove the quarterback and get in his face didn't throw Tagovailoa off his game as he threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

It wouldn't be a Hard Knocks episode without some light-hearted moments, and there were plenty with the entire offensive line going out for dinner, coaches giving out cakes as a motivating tactic and Hill's family getting into the game from the stands until someone accidentally spilled food on his wife, Keeta Vaccaro.