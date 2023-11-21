Jets' Zach Wilson Talks Getting Benched for Tim Boyle: 'We're Not Scoring Touchdowns'

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Amid a run of offensive ineptitude, the New York Jets benched quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle for the team's Black Friday game against the Miami Dolphins.

While this is Wilson's third benching in the last two years, he seems to be taking it in stride, telling reporters on Tuesday that he understands the reason the team needed a change.

"I don't think I'm being scapegoated. Absolutely not," Wilson said. "You've got to look at the situation. We're not scoring touchdowns. Like, regardless of what I'm doing, my job as a quarterback is to help us score points."

The Jets rank 30th in the NFL with 270.3 yards per game and 15.0 points per game. They are in the midst of a three-game losing streak entering Friday's matchup, scoring a combined 24 points over that stretch.

Wilson had shown flashes of improvement at various points this season, but he still doesn't appear to be capable of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. He's completed 59.2 percent of his passes for just 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions for a passer rating of 73.8. He has never completed more than 60 percent of his passes in his three-year career.

"I can sit here and say I've had a bunch of growth and tremendous whatever this year, but if you're not scoring touchdowns, it doesn't matter. It really doesn't. I get that," he said. "That's a quarterback's job to help everybody be on the same page, and help everybody get to the right place and do the right things, and we're not doing that all the way across the board, so you can't just keep doing the same thing."

The Jets are still holding out hope that Aaron Rodgers will be able to return from his torn Achilles at some point this season. There's a chance that Wilson has played his last game in New York if the team tries to upgrade the backup quarterback position behind Rodgers over the offseason, but he said he's not worried about his future.