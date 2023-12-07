Where Deion Sanders' 2024 Colorado Recruiting Class Ranks After Jordan Seaton Commits

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

With a busy offseason ahead, the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders landed one of the best players in the class of 2024, as 5-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton announced his commitment to the team on Thursday.

Seaton, the No. 1 offensive tackle in 247Sports' composite rankings, chose Colorado over Tennessee, Oregon, Alabama, Maryland, Florida, and Ohio State. He had revealed on Nov. 18 that he narrowed his list to seven finalists.

The addition of Seaton is a major boon to Sanders and his staff because the Buffs' 2024 class has been lacking a bit. Even accounting for his arrival, Colorado is 52nd in 247Sports' team rankings, which is good for 10th in the Big 12.

The early signing period opens Dec. 20, so there isn't a ton of time for Coach Prime to flip committed recruits or make a final sales pitch to those who have yet to make their decision.

The significance of Seaton's commitment goes without saying, though.

A 6'5", 287-pound bruiser from Washington, D.C. who transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida for his senior season, Seaton made an immediate impression when he hit the high school level, earning an invitation to the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl.

On3.com's scouting and rankings team describes Seaton as a "polished offensive tackle who is one of the more battle-tested prospects at the position in the 2024 cycle."

"Technically sound and well-rounded from a skill perspective," the evaluation continued. "Looks ahead of the curve in pass protection. Flashes good reactive quickness. Understands pass rush plans and works to neutralize rushers. Uses his redirect skills to mirror and quick, strong hands to neutralize at the point of attack. Drops his weight and anchors on contact. Also shows some physicality and nastiness as a run blocker."

The fanbase will now be more eager to see what's next in Boulder.