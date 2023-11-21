Cam Newton Says NFL Teams Haven't Called Him in 2 Years, Still Has Interest in Return

Cam Newton Says NFL Teams Haven't Called Him in 2 Years, Still Has Interest in ReturnNovember 21, 2023
Cam Newton remains open to playing in the NFL, but his phone has not rang in two years.
The former NFL MVP appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday and revealed no NFL team has reached out to him since the end of the 2021 season.
Dan Patrick Show @dpshow
Cam Newton says it's been 2 years since a team has called him about playing. Also says that he's had "a lot of interest" in returning, but hasn't reached out to teams.<br><br>"It doesn't matter how many times you call, if they don't want you, they're not going to pick up." <a href="https://t.co/M8gCHLAPCB">pic.twitter.com/M8gCHLAPCB</a>
Newton last played for the Carolina Panthers in 2021, throwing for 684 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions. He looked largely like a shell of himself on a bad Carolina team, rarely completing downfield passes and doing most of his positive work as a runner.
The performance was the result of both an underwhelming supporting cast and Newton's own body failing him. He suffered a series of injuries over the course of his first stint in Carolina that seemed to catch up with him once he hit the age of 30. A one-year stint in New England during the 2020 season was largely a disappointment, and Newton's return to Carolina a year later was anything but triumphant.
NFL teams aren't interested in Newton in large part because it's unclear if he's capable of throwing a football on a professional level. It's more likely than not that he's headed toward a situation where he's "retired" without officially filing paperwork.