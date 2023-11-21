NFL Player Grades Roger Goodell: 'Thumbs Down. He's Done Fined Me Too Many Times'

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

While NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell received a positive approval rating from players in a new poll conducted by The Athletic, that opinion was far from unanimous.

Of the 70 players who responded, 58.6 percent gave Goodell a thumbs up and 30 percent gave him a thumbs down. The remaining 11.4 percent were in the middle.

"Thumbs down," one player said. "He's done fined me too many times."

Another told The Athletic the commissioner "forgets too often that the league is about the players."

One might expect Goodell's approval to be lower. He works for the owners, so doing what he believes is best for his bosses and the league as a whole can put him at odds with players at times.

But a rising tide lifts all boats.

The NFL's finances are stronger than ever, and the players get to enjoy some of that windfall.

"He continues to elevate the league and make everyone more money," one player succinctly said to The Athletic.

Goodell is the second-longest tenured commissioner in NFL history behind Pete Rozelle, and he just signed an extension that carries him through the 2027 season. NBC Sports' Peter King cited a source who said that "everyone presumes this is not going to be his last contract."