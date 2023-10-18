NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell Agree to New Contract Through 2027

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube

Roger Goodell's extension with the NFL is "signed and finalized" to continue his run as commissioner through 2027, the league announced Wednesday.

"I'm obviously honored to do this job," Goodell said. "It won't change how I approach my day to day job."

Sports business reporter Daniel Kaplan the deal was done on Wednesday morning.

When Goodell penned his last deal in 2017, he signaled he intended to walk away from the commissioner role when that contract expired. This past April, though, he told ESPN's Mike Greenberg he was happy to stay beyond the current season.

The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported on Oct. 11 negotiations had progressed to the point where Goodell was expected to get a three-year deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported in March the new pact would be "the most lucrative deal ever given to any commissioner in any sport."

It's little surprise that NFL owners want Goodell to stick around when all of the important markers are pointing in the right direction.

The NFL's national revenue was almost $12 billion in 2022. Franchises are selling for higher fees than ever. The most recent round of media rights deals saw massive increases. The inclusion of flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics is also part of the NFL's plans to expand its reach globally.