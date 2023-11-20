Broncos' Kareem Jackson Suspended 4 Games by NFL After Hit on Vikings' Josh Dobbs

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL announced Monday that it has suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for four games without pay following Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jackson's suspension comes as a result of a hit that he leveled against Minnesota quarterback Josh Dobbs in the first quarter of the matchup in which he lowered his head as he made contract when it could have been avoided.

This is Jackson's second suspension of the season, albeit a stiffer one due to being a repeat offender.

ESPN's Adam Scheter reported that Jackson will appeal this decision just as he did with the previous one.

Jackson's first suspension came following Denver's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers after violating the unnecessary roughness rule. The initial ruling was also for four games but it was lowered to two games by Derrick Brooks, who was his hearing officer, following the appeal.

Dangerous hits have been a bit of a running theme this season for Jackson, dating back as far as Week 2 when he was ejected from a game against the Washington Commanders for another flagrant hit.

Jackson won't be allowed to suit up again until after Denver's Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. He'd be eligible to return against the New England Patriots on Dec. 24.