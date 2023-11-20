Robert Saleh Says Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure Isn't a 'Failure' Despite Benching

Robert Saleh Says Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure Isn't a 'Failure' Despite BenchingNovember 20, 2023
The New York Jets selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft with the hopes he would be the franchise quarterback, but now he is the third-stringer behind Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.
Still, it's not a failure in the head coach's eyes.
"I wouldn't look at it as a failure," Robert Saleh told reporters Monday.
He also said, "I still believe he's going to have a good career" when talking about Wilson, who ESPN's Adam Schefter noted will be the third-stringer for Friday's game against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.
