Robert Saleh Says Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure Isn't a 'Failure' Despite Benching

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Jets selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft with the hopes he would be the franchise quarterback, but now he is the third-stringer behind Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.

Still, it's not a failure in the head coach's eyes.

"I wouldn't look at it as a failure," Robert Saleh told reporters Monday.

He also said, "I still believe he's going to have a good career" when talking about Wilson, who ESPN's Adam Schefter noted will be the third-stringer for Friday's game against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.