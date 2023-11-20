Video: 76ers' Patrick Beverley Calls Out Jordan Poole, 'S--tshow' Wizards

Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are currently tied with the Detroit Pistons with an NBA-low two wins and have spent more time this season on social-media blooper reels than in the highlights.

Even NBA players are noticing.

"S--tshow. I mean, they lose a ton of games," Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley said on his podcast.

Guard Jordan Poole has taken on the brunt of the scorn as clips of him taking wild shots and throwing alley-oops down double digits have gone viral. Beverley ripped into Poole—and the Wizards as a whole—for one clip of Poole not paying attention in the huddle and brushing off a play drawn up by Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr.

"S--t shouldn't happen. I don't give a f--k who you are," Beverley said. "The greats, that won't happen. It does not happen. You need good vets."

Danilo Gallinari is the oldest player on the Wizards roster at age 35, but their depth chart is not filled with many players one would highlight as veteran leaders. Kyle Kuzma, who himself has a reputation for unseriousness, is the team's leading scorer at 23.5 points per game and by proxy their leader.