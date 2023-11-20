Davante Adams: Raiders, Aidan O'Connell Are 'Not Freaking Out' After Loss to Dolphins

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Las Vegas Raiders had their two-game win streak snapped on Sunday in a 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but the team's morale hasn't changed.

Per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams said after the game that rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and the rest of the players aren't panicking just yet.

"We're not freaking out; [Aidan's] not freaking out," Adams said. "We've just got to stay together and find a way to convert better."

O'Connell threw for 260 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions on 24-of-41 passing in Sunday's loss, which dropped Las Vegas to 5-6. The Raiders failed to score a point in the second half as the rookie signal-caller fell to 2-2 as a starter. O'Connell admitted afterward that he's still adjusting to playing at the pro level.

"I'm learning how hard the NFL is and how hard it is to win and just, kudos to our defense, they just played so well in the second half," he said. "They kept us in the game with basically six points [allowed] in the second half. Obviously, we [didn't] score. It comes down to the offense and watching the film and just being better all around, and it starts with me."