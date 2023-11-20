Ravens' Lamar Jackson Texted Mark Andrews After Injury: 'I Love You. I'm Pissed Off'

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When the Baltimore Ravens lost star tight end Mark Andrews in the first half of Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team had to overcome its dejection to earn a key division win.

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson told Peter King of NBC Sports that he knew he had to keep his teammates focused, but it was tough being without his favorite target and he sent a message to Andrews letting him know that:

"I texted him. I really didn't say nothing to him at halftime. I didn't go back there [to the trainers' room]. I was here and just telling everyone to stay locked in. There's two more quarters left. Seen what happened to us Sunday [a late loss to Cleveland] and I know how it sounds, but we gotta stay locked in. But I texted him. I told him, 'Bro, we love you brother. I love you. I'm pissed off. I'm very pissed off about that situation.' We're gonna have to do it without him. It's hard to say that though. That's hard to text that especially to Mark."

Baltimore managed to earn a 34-20 victory over Cincinnati, which also suffered a devastating loss in the game when quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending wrist injury.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the win that Andrews suffered a "very serious ankle injury" that will likely end his season. The injury occurred on a "hip drop" tackle, which has become a source of controversy in the NFL.

Andrews leads Baltimore with six receiving touchdowns and will finish the year with 45 catches for 544 yards. The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the best tight ends in the league, and his presence will be missed in the Ravens offense. Jackson is confident that the team will be able to forge ahead without him.