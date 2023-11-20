TMZ: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift 'Committing to Making It Work' Ahead of Holidays

Gotham/GC Images

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are "moving forward with plans to be together for the holidays," according to TMZ Sports.

"We're told Thanksgiving with the 2 families could go down in Kansas City ... Travis and his fam will already be in town Monday for his game against the Eagles," the site reported. "... It's unclear where they'll spend Christmas, but they've already told folks close to them they've been chatting about it. Our sources say the couple REALLY wants to be together this holiday season."

Many are aware of the challenges presented by scheduling around the holidays. Now imagine you were in the midst of the NFL season while your partner was traveling the world as part of their concert tour.

The Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night and then hit the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, three days after Thanksgiving. Kelce will have a busy week ahead.

His Christmas Day festivities will have to be curtailed as well since he and the Chiefs welcome in the Raiders on Dec. 25 in Week 16.

Swift, meanwhile, begins a three-night stop in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. She will have all of December and January off, though, to fully embrace the Christmas spirit and then ring in the new year.