Caitlin Clark Breaks Kelsey Plum's WCBB D1 Record with 39th Career 30-Point Game

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark scored 35 points as No. 2 Iowa defeated Drake on Sunday night, adding six rebounds and a game-high 10 assists.

This was Clark's 39th career game in which she surpassed the 30-point mark, breaking Kelsey Plum's record for the most games crossing the 30-point threshold in NCAA Division I women's college basketball history.

The senior guard also recorded seven steals in the blowout victory, more than the entire Drake team.

Plum first reached the milestone during her exceptional career at Washington, averaging 25.4 points per game through four seasons. This included her senior year in which she led the country in scoring, recording 31.7 points per game while shooting 53 percent from the field before she was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft.

Clark is averaging a career-high 31.0 points through the Hawkeyes' first five games. She's continued to build off her stellar run in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament as Iowa looks to avenge its loss in last season's national championship game.

The reigning Naismith Women's Player of the Year helped the Hawkeyes bounce back from their recent loss to Kansas State, falling by the final score of 65-58 on Thursday.

"Coach [Lisa] Bluder challenged us when we came back to practice after the K-State game, and I thought we responded really well," Clark said, according to the Associated Press.

Bluder agreed with her star guard, telling reporters that she was pleased with the Hawkeyes' bounce-back performance.

"We played a little bit better than we did on Thursday night, which I was thankful for," she said, per AP. "We came out and resumed playing Iowa basketball -- high assists, low turnovers."