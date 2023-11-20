X

    Jets' Zach Wilson Benched for Tim Boyle amid NYJ's Offensive Struggles vs. Bills

    Doric SamNovember 20, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets drops back to pass while being pressured by Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The New York Jets have found themselves in a familiar position, as they've been forced to bench quarterback Zach Wilson in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Journeyman backup Tim Boyle took over late in the third quarter.

    This marks the third time in the last two seasons that Wilson has been benched amid the Jets' offensive struggles.

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    Tim Boyle is in at QB. Zach Wilson is benched. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

