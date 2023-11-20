Jets' Zach Wilson Benched for Tim Boyle amid NYJ's Offensive Struggles vs. Bills

Jets' Zach Wilson Benched for Tim Boyle amid NYJ's Offensive Struggles vs. BillsNovember 20, 2023
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
The New York Jets have found themselves in a familiar position, as they've been forced to bench quarterback Zach Wilson in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Journeyman backup Tim Boyle took over late in the third quarter.
This marks the third time in the last two seasons that Wilson has been benched amid the Jets' offensive struggles.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
