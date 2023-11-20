X

NFL

    Jets' Zach Wilson Ridiculed by Fans as QB Benched During Loss to Josh Allen, Bills

    Julia StumbaughNovember 20, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills sacks Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

    A disastrous Week 11 ended early for quarterback Zach Wilson during the New York Jets' 32-6 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills.

    Wilson recorded 81 yards for one touchdown and one interception on 7-of-15 passing through three quarters.

    He was benched before the fourth in favor of third-string quarterback Tim Boyle.

    Josh Allen, meanwhile, led the Bills to victory with 20-of-32 throwing for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

    It was a difficult outing for Wilson from the very start.

    Jenna Cottrell @JennaCottrell

    Zach Wilson just tripped running out on to the field

    Things didn't get any better for Wilson or the rest of the Jets' offense from there.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh just hit the deck together. <a href="https://t.co/4Q6IVgC0OZ">pic.twitter.com/4Q6IVgC0OZ</a>

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    The Jets are on offense. Look away.

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    This offense makes my eyes hurt. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    I honestly can't think of anything less fun than watching the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> play offense.

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Zach Wilson needs to sit down. Play anybody else. Play the wildcat. Put a defender in there at quarterback. Call Richard Todd. Call Ken O'Brien. Call the police. Whatever.

    Damien Woody @damienwoody

    Just stop this Aaron Rodgers nonsense. Are ppl watching the Jets offense right now?!

    Damien Woody @damienwoody

    I've never seen an NFL offense as bad as this Jets offense

    Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio

    Passing touchdowns this season<br><br>- Tommy DeVito: 6<br>- Zach Wilson: 6

    Adam Schein @AdamSchein

    Zach Wilson… the worst.<br><br>Jets players and fans deserved so much better than this.

    Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas hauled down a Wilson pass in the second quarter after the Jets quarterback was almost picked off the play prior.

    That marked Wilson's seventh interception of the season.

    NFL @NFL

    Rasul Douglas' first INT as a Bill!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsBUF</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/jckqnJwdb2">https://t.co/jckqnJwdb2</a> <a href="https://t.co/iHiDTdxQfb">pic.twitter.com/iHiDTdxQfb</a>

    Patrick Claybon @PatrickClaybon

    That Zach Wilson interception now giving the Jets 40 consecutive drives without a touchdown.<br><br>The last time that happened for the Jets was way back in...... 2022

    Thanks Kevyn "One More Year" Adams @kiebals_don

    Zach Wilson felt bad they dropped the interception the first time so he gave them a redo, how nice!

    Mike Jones @ByMikeJones

    Zach Wilson got lucky and avoided an INT on an ill-advised throw and came right back and made another bad decision and was picked. 🤦🏽‍♂️

    Billy "Arm Wrestled Travis Bagent" Riccette @Billy_Riccette

    The good news is Zach Wilson still has four fewer interceptions than Josh Allen.<br><br>The bad news is he also has 14 fewer touchdown passes.

    The Jets' only scoring drive of the game came after punter Thomas Morstead faked a punt and threw to cornerback Brandon Echols for 18 yards.

    Dalton Feely @dfeely14

    Thomas Morstead &gt; Zach Wilson for the QB 1 battle <a href="https://t.co/5nkoKfFgcy">pic.twitter.com/5nkoKfFgcy</a>

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Insert jokes about punter Morstead being a better QB than Zach Wilson here:

    Sauced @SaucedArod

    Does Thomas Morstead have more passing yards now than Zach Wilson?

    Tom Ernisse @DolphinsTalkTom

    Thomas Morstead has a higher passer rating than Zach Wilson today

    That led to the team's first touchdown in 13 quarters and 41 drives.

    The Jets benched Wilson as the team headed into the fourth quarter facing a 23-point deficit.

    Tim Boyle, who made just one NFL appearance last season, took over the fourth in Wilson's absence.

    Wildes @kevinwildes

    1st round draft picks Zach Wilson and Mac Jones on the bench <a href="https://t.co/E1pzw2Yfx6">pic.twitter.com/E1pzw2Yfx6</a>

    Eddie @eddiec118

    Getting benched for Tim Boyle has to be rock bottom for Zach Wilson lol.

    Pete @marlboro27guy

    Quarterbacks Zach Wilson has been benched for:<br><br>Joe Flacco<br>Mike White<br>Josh Johnson<br>Chris Streveler<br>Tim Boyle

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Would love to know what Robert Saleh saw that made him bench Zach Wilson this week as opposed to all the other weeks where he was terrible and Saleh defended him unconditionally after the game.

    On the second Jets drive of the quarter, Boyle threw an interception reversed by replay.

    Boyle was promptly sacked on his next attempt. The ball went to Morstead for a punt instead.

    Mitchell Breuer @MitchellBreuer

    Call me crazy but, I don't think Zach Wilson is the biggest problem for the Jets.

    LP @YouOnlyLukeOnce

    And that's why Tim Boyle replacing Zach Wilson has not happened until now.

    It is not yet clear if Wilson will be starting Friday as the 4-6 Jets take on the Miami Dolphins at home.