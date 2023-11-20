Jets' Zach Wilson Ridiculed by Fans as QB Benched During Loss to Josh Allen, Bills

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

A disastrous Week 11 ended early for quarterback Zach Wilson during the New York Jets' 32-6 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson recorded 81 yards for one touchdown and one interception on 7-of-15 passing through three quarters.

He was benched before the fourth in favor of third-string quarterback Tim Boyle.

Josh Allen, meanwhile, led the Bills to victory with 20-of-32 throwing for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

It was a difficult outing for Wilson from the very start.

Things didn't get any better for Wilson or the rest of the Jets' offense from there.

Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas hauled down a Wilson pass in the second quarter after the Jets quarterback was almost picked off the play prior.

That marked Wilson's seventh interception of the season.

The Jets' only scoring drive of the game came after punter Thomas Morstead faked a punt and threw to cornerback Brandon Echols for 18 yards.

That led to the team's first touchdown in 13 quarters and 41 drives.

The Jets benched Wilson as the team headed into the fourth quarter facing a 23-point deficit.

Tim Boyle, who made just one NFL appearance last season, took over the fourth in Wilson's absence.

On the second Jets drive of the quarter, Boyle threw an interception reversed by replay.

Boyle was promptly sacked on his next attempt. The ball went to Morstead for a punt instead.