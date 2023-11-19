Dolphins' De'Von Achane Held Out After Injury vs. Raiders As Precaution, per McDaniel

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane left Week 11's game against the Las Vegas Raiders as a precautionary measure, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Achane was playing in his first game back from a knee injury suffered in Week 5.

He was pulled in the first quarter after a tackle impacted that same knee, according to McDaniel.

"He kind of got landed on and it was a little painful," McDaniel said after the game, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "He was politicking trying to come back in the game but I was a little worried with the rust."

The Dolphins received "positive feedback" from training staff regarding Achane's injury, per the Miami Herald's Daniel Oyefusi.

The rookie visited the medical tent following a tackle by Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson before leaving the game. In Achane's absence, the Dolphins turned over the ball three times but recovered in a 20-13 win.

