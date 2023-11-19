X

    Dolphins' De'Von Achane Held Out After Injury vs. Raiders As Precaution, per McDaniel

    Julia StumbaughNovember 19, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 19: De'Von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane left Week 11's game against the Las Vegas Raiders as a precautionary measure, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

    Achane was playing in his first game back from a knee injury suffered in Week 5.

    He was pulled in the first quarter after a tackle impacted that same knee, according to McDaniel.

    "He kind of got landed on and it was a little painful," McDaniel said after the game, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "He was politicking trying to come back in the game but I was a little worried with the rust."

    The Dolphins received "positive feedback" from training staff regarding Achane's injury, per the Miami Herald's Daniel Oyefusi.

    The rookie visited the medical tent following a tackle by Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson before leaving the game. In Achane's absence, the Dolphins turned over the ball three times but recovered in a 20-13 win.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

