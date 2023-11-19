FSU's Jordan Travis Gives Injury Update in IG Video, Says He's 'Doing Good'November 19, 2023
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis said he's "doing good" and "feeling good" a day after he was injured in the Seminoles' 58-13 win over North Alabama.
The senior signal-caller left the game with what appeared to be a major leg injury. His leg was placed into an air cast, and he left the stadium in an ambulance.
Travis provided an update Sunday on Instagram:
Norvell Central @CentralNorvell
VIDEO: Florida State redshirt senior quarterback Jordan Travis provides an update this morning as it relates to his injury on his Instagram story. ❤️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoNoles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoNoles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GodsPlan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GodsPlan</a> <a href="https://t.co/7fYaJhloEM">pic.twitter.com/7fYaJhloEM</a>
The injury was a heart-wrenching blow for Travis, who has thrown 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions in his final year. He has also been there for the entire ride as Florida State went from a three-win team in 2020 to one that can earn a College Football Playoff berth.
His absence will also have a significant effect on the Seminoles' national championship bid.
Even with Travis' injury, you'd have to believe FSU will get into the playoff if it goes 13-0 with an ACC title. But getting out of the semifinal would be a tall order when the team is missing its starting quarterback.