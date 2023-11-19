FSU's Jordan Travis Gives Injury Update in IG Video, Says He's 'Doing Good'

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis said he's "doing good" and "feeling good" a day after he was injured in the Seminoles' 58-13 win over North Alabama.

The senior signal-caller left the game with what appeared to be a major leg injury. His leg was placed into an air cast, and he left the stadium in an ambulance.

Travis provided an update Sunday on Instagram:

The injury was a heart-wrenching blow for Travis, who has thrown 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions in his final year. He has also been there for the entire ride as Florida State went from a three-win team in 2020 to one that can earn a College Football Playoff berth.

His absence will also have a significant effect on the Seminoles' national championship bid.