Florida State QB Jordan Travis Exits in Ambulance After Leg Injury vs. North Alabama

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after suffering a serious leg injury during the first half of the Seminoles' matchup with North Alabama on Saturday. He left the stadium in an ambulance, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Travis completed two of four passes for 21 yards before sustaining the injury on a 16-yard run.

The 23-year-old had put together one of the best seasons in college football entering the game, with many viewing him as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.