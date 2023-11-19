Warriors' Steph Curry Says Losing Streak Due to 'Perfect Storm' of Difficulties

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Following the Golden State Warriors' 130-123 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, superstar Stephen Curry told reporters that the team has dealt with a "perfect storm" of obstacles (per NBC Sports Bay Area).

"Missing Draymond is tough," Curry said. "I was out for two games. It seems like a perfect storm of everything, so we have to maintain confidence in ourselves and our ability to figure it out."

The Warriors have lost six straight games.

Former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green is currently serving a five-game suspension after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

While Green has averaged a modest 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2023, his chemistry with Curry on dribble hand-offs has been a staple of the Warriors' offense for years. He's also Golden State's defensive anchor.

Klay Thompson has struggled mightily to start the season, averaging just 13.8 points per game while shooting 32.9 percent from three entering Saturday's action. He finished with 16 points against the Thunder, although he connected on just three of his nine attempts from behind the arc.

The Warriors led Oklahoma City by three points with just 1.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter after a three-pointer by Andrew Wiggins. However, Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren buried a buzzer-beating triple to send the game to overtime.

All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 of his 40 points after regulation, putting the game away.

The Warriors are averaging 17.2 turnovers per game throughout the team's past five contests, the second-worst mark in the association (via NBA.com). After a promising 6-2 start to the season, the Warriors currently sit at 10th place in the Western Conference with a 6-8 record.