Michael Penix Jr. Awes Fans with Heisman-level Play as Washington Beats Oregon State

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

It could be a warm night in Los Angeles or a monsoon in Corvallis and Michael Penix Jr. just always seems to come out on top.

The star Washington signal caller was great in the face of adversity Saturday night as the No.5 Huskies (10-0, 7-0 PAC 12) came away with a 22-20 win over No. 11 Oregon State (8-2,5-2) on a very rainy night at Reser Stadium.

Whenever a big play needed to be made, Penix was there to make it—despite a number of dropped balls due to the torrential downpour. The Heisman hopeful completed 13 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns while getting another score in the rushing game.

Considering the elements, it wasn't going to be a shootout like the one against USC a few weeks ago. But Penix did what needed to be done, including getting the crucial third-down conversion with under two minutes to go that sealed the win for the Huskies.

Washington's defense also stepped up, holding Beavers' quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to 166 passing yards and two interceptions.

But fans couldn't help but send plenty of praise Penix's way following another strong outing.

Next up for Penix and Washington is a matchup against in-state rival Washington State for what could be the last time with the impending conference realignment that'll shift the Huskies to the Big 10.