    Michael Penix Jr. Awes Fans with Heisman-level Play as Washington Beats Oregon State

    Francisco RosaNovember 19, 2023

    CORVALLIS, OREGON - NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies passes the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
    Tom Hauck/Getty Images

    It could be a warm night in Los Angeles or a monsoon in Corvallis and Michael Penix Jr. just always seems to come out on top.

    The star Washington signal caller was great in the face of adversity Saturday night as the No.5 Huskies (10-0, 7-0 PAC 12) came away with a 22-20 win over No. 11 Oregon State (8-2,5-2) on a very rainy night at Reser Stadium.

    Whenever a big play needed to be made, Penix was there to make it—despite a number of dropped balls due to the torrential downpour. The Heisman hopeful completed 13 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns while getting another score in the rushing game.

    Considering the elements, it wasn't going to be a shootout like the one against USC a few weeks ago. But Penix did what needed to be done, including getting the crucial third-down conversion with under two minutes to go that sealed the win for the Huskies.

    Washington's defense also stepped up, holding Beavers' quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to 166 passing yards and two interceptions.

    But fans couldn't help but send plenty of praise Penix's way following another strong outing.

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    The Michael Penix to Rome Odunze connection is spot on 🎯<br><br>🎥 @CBONFOX<a href="https://t.co/ateDUmN3zL">pic.twitter.com/ateDUmN3zL</a>

    MLFootball @_MLFootball

    Michael Penix Jr. should be a top-5 pick, look at this. <br><br>🤯🤯🤯<br><br>Truly SPECIAL <br><br>(🎥<a href="https://twitter.com/_RyanFowler_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_RyanFowler_</a>)<br> <a href="https://t.co/mwzlF7TD2X">pic.twitter.com/mwzlF7TD2X</a>

    RanDynasty @ran_dynasty

    Michael Penix Jr ➡️ Rome Odunze 19 yards to end the game on 3rd down🎯 <a href="https://t.co/apA8wARIbs">pic.twitter.com/apA8wARIbs</a>

    SuperWest Sports @SuperWestSports

    The Huskies find a way again, improving to 11-0.<br><br>Washington survives in Corvallis, needing a self-inflicted safety by the Beavers to come away with a 22-20 win. <br><br>Michael Penix Jr. goes 13-28 for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

    Tyler Aki @TylerAki_

    Has anyone converted more big moments than Michael Penix?

    Brando ❄️ @yurboybran

    Michael Penix Jr is your heisman winner

    Ray G @RayGQue

    Michael Penix is going to be a polarizing prospect for a variety of reasons. But there's little doubt about his ability to throw the damn football. <br><br>Penix is a Ball Placement Specialist. Fun to watch when he's in rhythm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2024NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2024NFLDraft</a>

    king kalien🦂🦉🏁 @kingkalien

    Michael Penix Jr is the best QB in college Football. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk💯🤝🏾

    mike taddow @MikeTaddow

    michael penix jr. should be in new york in december. that much is a no-brainer.

    Full-Time Dame 💰 @DP_NFL

    Michael Penix Jr's accuracy &amp; ball placement from clean pockets is tops in this class for sure. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RatedRookie?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RatedRookie</a>

    Nick Kosko @nickkosko59

    Oh my god. Give Michael Penix Jr. the Heisman for that game clinching throw.

    theScore Bet @theScoreBet

    Michael Penix with an absolute money throw. 👏<a href="https://t.co/K0H0vyMg1m">https://t.co/K0H0vyMg1m</a>

    Le☔️ @ThereGoLeban

    Michael Penix Jr <a href="https://t.co/XyCYRRGmzK">pic.twitter.com/XyCYRRGmzK</a>

    Mr. Benjamin ™️ @Mojo306

    I want Marvin Harrison Jr to win the Heisman and he is deserving but Michael Penix Jr is the winner 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/CqxStqucMw">pic.twitter.com/CqxStqucMw</a>

    Greg McElroy @GregMcElroy

    Michael Penix makes super difficult throws look easy. His accuracy is just superb.

    m @CyCavalli

    Michael Penix, special ball player

    Mike Vorel @mikevorel

    On a day where Michael Penix Jr. really needs to use his legs for the first time all season, he's doing so effectively.

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    I'm more impressed by Michael Penix 3 TD performance vs. the #11 team in the nation (to remain undefeated) than a 7TD performance vs. Georgia State, the #94 scoring defense. Though 7TD's is absolutely impressive. Kudos to both. <a href="https://t.co/dc9cH4SSqv">https://t.co/dc9cH4SSqv</a>

    Patrick Mayhorn @patrick_mayhorn

    I can't quantify it, but the No. 1 way I judge a quarterback is the amount of confidence I feel when a guy drops back and absolutely needs a completion. And I haven't seen a Michael Penix dropback this season that I didn't have 100 percent faith in

    Jared Emch @j3mch

    If these Washington receivers weren't dropping so many balls because of the rain, this would be a Heisman-level performance for Michael Penix Jr. He's throwing dots and seeing the field so well in extremely difficult conditions.

    Next up for Penix and Washington is a matchup against in-state rival Washington State for what could be the last time with the impending conference realignment that'll shift the Huskies to the Big 10.

    The stage is nearly set for a rematch with No. 6 Oregon in the PAC 12 championship game that'll likely have huge ramification on the CFP picture.