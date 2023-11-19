USC's Lincoln Riley Says He Has to 'Do a Much Better Job' After Blowout Loss vs. UCLA

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the Lincoln Riley experience at USC has certainly had some success, the program has seemed to regress a bit in his second season at the helm.

And the Trojans appeared to hit a new low Saturday following yet another loss, this one to rival UCLA 38-20 at the LA Coliseum. It's the Trojans' (7-5, 5-4 PAC 12) fifth loss in the last six weeks and their lone win came by one point in a 50-49 shootout against Cal.

Riley knows that he has missed the mark over the past few weeks as the program's CFP aspirations have been totally flushed.

"I've clearly not done a good enough job in the second half of the season to get this team ready," Riley said via ESPN's Paolo Uggeti. "I've got to do a much better job."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.