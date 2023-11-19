Giannis, Luka Dončić Astound Fans With Duel as Damian Lillard, Bucks Beat Mavs

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

In Saturday night's battle of star duos, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard outlasted Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks by the final score of 132-125.

After trailing by 10 with just under nine minutes remaining, Antetokounmpo scored five straight points to get the Bucks within striking distance.

The former MVP finished the night with 40 points and a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with seven assists. He shot 18-26 from the field, adding two steals and a block. Antetokounmpo buried a mid-range jumper to put Milwaukee up by seven with roughly 30 seconds left in the game.

Meanwhile, Lillard scored 27 points and dished out 12 assists. This was the second time that the 33-year-old recorded double-digit assists as a member of the Bucks.

NBA fans were amazed by Antetokounmpo's stellar night.

Dončić dropped 35 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 58 percent from the field despite the loss. This was the eighth game of the season that he's crossed the 30-point threshold.

Irving added 39 points of his own, with 18 coming in the third quarter. He showcased his signature combination of flashy handles and creative finishes at the rim, recording six assists in the process.

NBA fans were impressed with the duo even though they weren't able to pick up the win.

The Bucks moved to 9-4 after the victory, as they appear to be shaking off their slow start to the season. They're now 6-1 at home.