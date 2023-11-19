X

NBA

    Giannis, Luka Dončić Astound Fans With Duel as Damian Lillard, Bucks Beat Mavs

    zach bacharContributor INovember 19, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    In Saturday night's battle of star duos, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard outlasted Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Dallas Mavericks by the final score of 132-125.

    After trailing by 10 with just under nine minutes remaining, Antetokounmpo scored five straight points to get the Bucks within striking distance.

    The former MVP finished the night with 40 points and a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with seven assists. He shot 18-26 from the field, adding two steals and a block. Antetokounmpo buried a mid-range jumper to put Milwaukee up by seven with roughly 30 seconds left in the game.

    Meanwhile, Lillard scored 27 points and dished out 12 assists. This was the second time that the 33-year-old recorded double-digit assists as a member of the Bucks.

    NBA fans were amazed by Antetokounmpo's stellar night.

    NBA @NBA

    Giannis for 4⃣0⃣!<br><br>Mavericks-Bucks | 📺 Live on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/W2KNT5cHnt">pic.twitter.com/W2KNT5cHnt</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Giannis to the BUCKET!<br><br>The Greek Freak has 36 PTS 🔥<br><br>Mavericks-Bucks | 📺 Live on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/jsRLUKBwR4">pic.twitter.com/jsRLUKBwR4</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Giannis pull up dagger for 40. So nasty

    sydney fink @sydn3yfink

    giannis antetokounmpo tonight:<br><br>40 points<br>14 rebounds<br>7 assists<br>18-26 fg<br>37 minutes <a href="https://t.co/SmVEec0tI5">pic.twitter.com/SmVEec0tI5</a>

    Nathan Marzion @nathanmarzion

    GIANNIS MIDRANGE DAGGER FOR 40.<br><br>WHAT A GAME.<br><br>THIS TEAM HAS ARRIVED.

    ³⁴ @GiannisWorld

    GIANNIS ABSOLUTELY DOMINATING THEM RIGHT NOW😤😤 <a href="https://t.co/1BO4SObNSU">pic.twitter.com/1BO4SObNSU</a>

    how does it mean? @billienotjeane

    Another casual 40 point game for Giannis, who I've been told is regressing

    Luxury Tax @RipcityTitty

    The league really let Dame and Giannis be teammates 🤣🤣🤣

    𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒓𝒆™🦌 @In34WeTrust

    GIANNIS IS THE MVP

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Giannis tonight:<br><br>40 PTS<br>14 REB<br>7 AST<br>18-26 FG<br><br>The only player with multiple 40/10 games this season. <a href="https://t.co/o5F9Atcu6W">https://t.co/o5F9Atcu6W</a>

    Dončić dropped 35 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 58 percent from the field despite the loss. This was the eighth game of the season that he's crossed the 30-point threshold.

    Irving added 39 points of his own, with 18 coming in the third quarter. He showcased his signature combination of flashy handles and creative finishes at the rim, recording six assists in the process.

    NBA fans were impressed with the duo even though they weren't able to pick up the win.

    Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

    Startin' the third with a little bit of magic 😏 <a href="https://t.co/kWbpPtEWur">pic.twitter.com/kWbpPtEWur</a>

    Jo @MavsStan41

    Luka Doncic is the best basketball player in the world stop playing with him

    Berkan MFFL @BerkanMFFL

    Luka and Kyrie are the best duo in the NBA

    All Things Mavs @All_Things_Mavs

    THE LUKA-KYRIE TWO MAN GAME IS WORKIN THIS HALF

    Glen @Glenjr1988

    When Luka is hitting his midrange jumpers, good luck trying to guard him.

    Mavs Fans For Life @MavsFansForLife

    Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving had 30 of the Dallas Mavericks 40 points in the 3rd quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    MavsMuse @MavsMuse

    Luka Dončić tonight:<br><br>35 PTS<br>9 AST<br>9 REB<br>4 3P<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/ATuY4y534K">pic.twitter.com/ATuY4y534K</a>

    The Bucks moved to 9-4 after the victory, as they appear to be shaking off their slow start to the season. They're now 6-1 at home.

    The Mavericks fell to an identical 9-4 record, currently sitting at third place in the Western Conference.