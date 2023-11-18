Warriors' Steph Curry Returning from Knee Injury vs. Thunder; Missed 2 Games

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to return from a knee injury on Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Steve Kerr said, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Curry, who has missed Golden State's last two games, went through the team's pregame walkthrough prior to the matchup.

Curry injured his knee in a Nov. 12 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Warriors have certainly felt his absence over the last two matchups as they have lost five straight games.

The 35-year-old was off to a solid start to the 2023-24 campaign prior to the injury, averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 11 games while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 44.6 percent from deep.

With Curry sidelined, Chris Paul started in his place. He notched 30 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists, which were some of his best numbers of the season, in the two games Curry was out.

Brandin Podziemski also saw more playing time during that stretch.

Golden State enters Saturday's game against the Thunder coming off a loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday. OKC is off to a great start to the 2023-24 campaign, sitting fourth in the Western Conference with an 8-4 record.