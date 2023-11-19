Marvin Harrison Jr., OSU Have Fans Confident Before Michigan After Win vs. Minnesota

Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The team up north awaits.

But following a dominant 37-3 performance against Minnesota on Saturday night, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes should be feeling pretty good ahead of next week's matchup against No. 2 Michigan.

It was a complete performance by the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big 10), who overcame a slow first half and wound up exploding over the final two quarters, dropping 24 points to close out strong against the Golden Gophers (5-6, 3-5).

While it's often Marvin Harrison Jr. that's getting the praise for big offensive production, it was TreVeyon Henderson's turn Saturday as he tortured Minnesota all evening long to the tune of 146 yards on 15 carries and wound up with two touchdowns.

Henderson's second score of the game came on a 75-yard run to begin that second half, setting the tone for the rest of his squad.

Meanwhile, Harrison still had three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State's defense also looked quite dominant, sending a message that it's ready to take on the Wolverines' offense that has so many ways of beating you.

And following a great outing all-around, Ohio State fan are feeling more confident than ever ahead of their biggest game of the season.

The most anticipated game of the season is set for next Saturday at noon at The Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0) are coming off a shaky performance against Maryland on Saturday but will be happy to enter the rivalry game undefeated.

They will once again be without coach Jim Harbaugh, who will be serving the final game of his three-game suspension amid a sign-stealing scandal.