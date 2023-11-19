X

CFB

    Marvin Harrison Jr., OSU Have Fans Confident Before Michigan After Win vs. Minnesota

    Francisco RosaNovember 19, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)
    Jason Mowry/Getty Images

    The team up north awaits.

    But following a dominant 37-3 performance against Minnesota on Saturday night, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes should be feeling pretty good ahead of next week's matchup against No. 2 Michigan.

    It was a complete performance by the Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big 10), who overcame a slow first half and wound up exploding over the final two quarters, dropping 24 points to close out strong against the Golden Gophers (5-6, 3-5).

    While it's often Marvin Harrison Jr. that's getting the praise for big offensive production, it was TreVeyon Henderson's turn Saturday as he tortured Minnesota all evening long to the tune of 146 yards on 15 carries and wound up with two touchdowns.

    Henderson's second score of the game came on a 75-yard run to begin that second half, setting the tone for the rest of his squad.

    Meanwhile, Harrison still had three receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

    Ohio State's defense also looked quite dominant, sending a message that it's ready to take on the Wolverines' offense that has so many ways of beating you.

    And following a great outing all-around, Ohio State fan are feeling more confident than ever ahead of their biggest game of the season.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    TreVeyon Henderson is having himself a game for <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> 💪<br><br>⬜️ 146 YDS<br>⬜️ 15 CAR<br>⬜️ 2 TDS <a href="https://t.co/lZHjwCJDXb">pic.twitter.com/lZHjwCJDXb</a>

    RJ Young @RJ_Young

    1. Tre Henderson goes 75 yards to the house for a TD.<br><br>2. This strip-sack turnover.<br><br>3. Marvin Harrison, Jr., finishes the short field advantage with a TD.<br><br>This is Ohio State football. <a href="https://t.co/o4zMEkdMdV">pic.twitter.com/o4zMEkdMdV</a>

    Eleven Warriors @11W

    Ohio State's defense comes in clutch AGAIN. <a href="https://t.co/cKhrCJabjX">pic.twitter.com/cKhrCJabjX</a>

    Eleven Warriors @11W

    Ohio State looking at Minnesota in the second half. <a href="https://t.co/n0yMjJ6IxV">pic.twitter.com/n0yMjJ6IxV</a>

    The Buckeye Nut @TheBuckeyeNut

    TreVeyon Henderson with the 75 yard touchdown run. Ohio State up 20-0. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/JhuOTUXERh">pic.twitter.com/JhuOTUXERh</a>

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    Big dogs gotta eat 😤<br><br>Shoutout the Buckeye defense ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/KwMXnOEK5d">pic.twitter.com/KwMXnOEK5d</a>

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    Ohio State is the #1 team in the country.

    Sam Block @theblockspot

    Ryan Shazier is smiling. Mike Doss is smiling. AJ Hawk is smiling. Cam Heyward is smiling. Joey Bosa is smiling. Watching this Ohio State Defense must make the Buckeye greats smile. It's been too long… but Jim Knowles HAS DONE IT.

    Ohio State on BTN @OhioStateOnBTN

    Healthy Henderson is so elite. 😏 <a href="https://t.co/5d2jYX085J">https://t.co/5d2jYX085J</a>

    GopherHole.com @GopherHole

    Ohio State once the second half started: <a href="https://t.co/2fMB155kMH">pic.twitter.com/2fMB155kMH</a>

    Sir Yacht @SirYacht_

    After watching them play Maryland, I'm fully convinced Ohio State is going to beat Michigan next week

    BIA 🌰 @Buckeye_Zone6

    Ohio State and Michigan six common opponents defensive point totals<br><br>Wolverines - 66 points<br>Buckeyes - 58 points 🔥🔥<br><br>Silver Bullets: THE best defense in the nation 🌰💯

    Devin @Devin_52994

    Michigan beat an unranked team by a touchdown as #3 in the country.<br><br>Ohio state is beating an unranked team by 34 <a href="https://t.co/AGR18tnHHp">https://t.co/AGR18tnHHp</a>

    Justin Groshon 🌰 @Justin4_OSU

    Watch Michigan today and think "Ohio State can beat them this year!" And then we actually watch Ohio State

    Caleb Horsley @C_HOR5E

    All of Michigan watching their team in a 5 point game against the team that Ohio state beat by 3 tuddies 😂 <a href="https://t.co/eqpPYdurBi">https://t.co/eqpPYdurBi</a>

    Grant Puskar @grant_puskar_

    Michigan beat MD by 7. Ohio State beat MD by 20. <br><br>See ya next weekend.

    ImAnIdiotSorryForeverJoyAndTigerMike @MatthewASoprano

    Ohio State might not only beat Michigan next week they might also beat them by at least 2 scores

    Wolves 2024 champs @itmightbekd

    Michigan really thinks they can beat Ohio state 🤣

    ScottyHarvickFan36 @ScottyStyles33

    I would love nothing more than to see Ohio State beat Michigan next Saturday.

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    Again…TreVeyon Henderson is the BEST Running Back in the country.

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    TreVeyon Henderson <a href="https://t.co/EMV2Au8vH8">pic.twitter.com/EMV2Au8vH8</a>

    Land-Grant Holy Land @Landgrant33

    If TreVeyon Henderson was healthy all season, he very well could have been in the Heisman conversation

    The most anticipated game of the season is set for next Saturday at noon at The Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines (11-0, 8-0) are coming off a shaky performance against Maryland on Saturday but will be happy to enter the rivalry game undefeated.

    They will once again be without coach Jim Harbaugh, who will be serving the final game of his three-game suspension amid a sign-stealing scandal.

    The outcome of the game may very well define the final College Football Playoff picture.